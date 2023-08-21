Chicago weather: Pleasant day as students return to school

Today will be mostly sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s.

The heat index today may reach around 100 degrees in our southwestern suburbs.

Tomorrow, we will warm to around 90 degrees with sunshine, and a heat index to around 105-110 degrees.

Wednesday and Thursday are the days we are watching for dangerous heat. As of now, it looks like actual highs will be in the upper 90s with heat index values at 105-115.

We will be back to the mid 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Expect temps in the mid to upper 70s for the weekend with mostly sunny conditions.