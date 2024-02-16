Chicago weather: Pleasant warmth returns next week

Today will be cloudy with flurries and highs in the low to mid 30s.

A steadier light snow will fall over our far-southern counties where an inch or so could accumulate, K3 River Valley roughly.

Tonight, skies will clear and it will become quite breezy. With lows dipping into the teens, wind chills overnight into the morning will be around zero.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sun and highs around freezing. Then, it’s back to the good ‘ol days of El Niño warmth with above-average temps resuming Sunday and reaching a crescendo next week.

Highs on Sunday and Presidents Day will be in the low to mid 40s with 50s for much of next week.

As of today, there are only two weeks left of meteorological winter.