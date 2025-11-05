Chicago weather: Models hint at possible snowfall this weekend

The Brief Chicago will see sunny and breezy conditions today with highs in the 50s and 60s. Light showers are possible late Thursday night into early Friday, followed by mild weather to end the week. Rain may mix with snow Saturday night into Monday morning, though any accumulation remains uncertain.



There will be much discussion in coming days over what exactly falls from the sky Saturday night and or Sunday night into Monday morning. More on that in just a little bit.

Let’s deal with the short term first.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will feature plenty of sunshine, despite the passage of a cold front. It will be rather windy with high temperatures and showing a spread from low to mid 50s in our northern counties to low 60s in our southern counties. Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 30s.

Tomorrow will start with a few clouds, but skies will become cloudier late in the afternoon. High temperatures should climb into the upper 50s. Tomorrow night, most likely after midnight, a few showers will cross the area. Not much rainfall is expected.

On Friday after the showers are done by daybreak, the rest of the day will feature some sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Chance of snow?

What's next:

Now on to the weekend. Saturday starts out with a mixture of sun and clouds with some rain moving in late in the day.

There are increasing signals from our computer models that enough cold air will be drawn in at night to change some of that rain over to snow. Accumulations appear unlikely at this time. Both the US and European models are showing this scenario to at least some extent.

The new wrinkle has to do with the European model, which is generally preferred. Recently it has shown lake-effect snow targeting Michiana Sunday night into Monday morning. Now it has shifted that band of snow which would accumulate during that time period over Chicagoland. This is all still several days away with many variables needed to come together in just the right way at just the right time to produce snow in our area. We will stay on top of the latest forecast and keep you posted.