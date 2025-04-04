Chicago weather: Rain arrives Friday afternoon, snow possible Monday

The Brief Rain moves in this afternoon, with heavy downpours expected south of I-80, and a chance for storms and hail tonight. A cold front brings the potential for snow Monday morning, followed by dry and chilly conditions with highs in the low to mid-40s. Sunshine returns Tuesday, with a warming trend through the middle of the week, reaching the upper 50s by Wednesday.



Cloudy skies will dominate Friday, with highs reaching the low 50s. However, areas near Lake Michigan, including Wrigley Field, will stay cooler in the 40s.

Rain moves in this afternoon and continues into early Saturday, with heavier downpours expected south of I-80, where over an inch of rain could fall. There’s also a chance for storms tonight, and southern Jasper and Newton counties are under a marginal risk for hail.

Future Forecast

What's next:

By Saturday morning, the rain will move out, but mostly cloudy skies will linger. Additional showers could develop south of Chicago later in the day, with highs remaining in the low 50s. Sunday brings a break in the rain, with mostly sunny skies and similar temperatures, though lakeshore areas may stay slightly cooler.

A sharp temperature drop arrives Sunday night, setting the stage for possible snow Monday morning. While accumulation isn’t expected, a burst of snow could create a messy start to the workweek. After any early flurries, Monday will stay dry but chilly, with highs only reaching the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday brings sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures, reaching the upper 40s. By Wednesday, expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s, with lakefront areas once again running slightly cooler. The next chance for rain arrives Wednesday night into Thursday, with highs near 60. A gradual warming trend will continue through midweek, bringing milder conditions compared to Monday’s brief return to winter.

Timeline:

Here’s a timeline of what to expect as the weather unfolds over the next several days:

This Afternoon: Rain begins moving in, with heavier downpours expected south of I-80.

Tonight: Rain continues, with the potential for storms and a marginal risk of hail in southern Jasper and Newton counties.

Saturday Morning: Rain moves out, leaving mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday Afternoon: Additional showers may develop south of Chicago.

Sunday Night: Temperatures drop sharply, setting the stage for possible snow Monday morning.

Monday Morning: Snow showers likely, with no significant accumulation expected.

Monday Afternoon: Dry but chilly, with highs only in the low to mid-40s.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs reaching the upper 50s.

Thursday: Rain possible overnight, with highs around 60.

Why you should care:

While the weekend will feature a mix of sun and clouds, all eyes are on Monday morning for that unwelcome return of snow—just in time for the morning commute.