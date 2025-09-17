Chicago weather: Rain chances increase in the Chicago area this weekend

Copy, past, repeat! The sunny, summerlike conditions continue across Chicagoland. Today's highs were in the low to mid 80s.

Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday will be another sunny and warm day with highs in the mid 80s.

The daytime hours of Friday look nice with increasing cloud cover and highs in the low to mid 80s. There is a chance for a few isolated showers Friday evening or night, but many areas will stay dry.

Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 80s with just a small chance for isolated to scattered showers and storms. The best chance of rain looks to be on Sunday.

Lingering rain chances are expected into Monday with highs around 80. Temperatures closer to normal will return Tuesday and Wednesday with highs likely in the 70s.