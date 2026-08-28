Chicago weather: Rain chances return Saturday, 90-degree heat follows next week

Today marks the 10th day in a row of no measurable moisture for Chicago. It's the longest streak of the month and the longest we've had since mid-July. Now, just in time for the weekend, rain chances return to the area. We cannot seem to catch a break for weekend activities! That said, it's not looking like a washout, nor do we have severe weather in play.

Looking ahead

Be prepared for spotty showers Saturday afternoon into the evening, especially near the Illinois-Wisconsin line. Those shower chances may persist into the nighttime hours. Temperature-wise, highs will be in the lower 80s and the humidity won't be too bad, similar to what we had today.

On Sunday, things begin to change. Temperatures will jump into the mid and upper 80s. Humidity values look to rise by the end of the day, too. And in terms of rain, there is a chance for showers and some rumbles early in the day. By the afternoon, clouds try to break for some sunshine and we dry out.

As we peek into next week, be prepared for summer to make a grandiose return. Highs jump into the 90s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Along with that, dew points are going to spike, making it feel so much hotter. This would bring us the hottest air we've felt all month long and since the end of July. Of note: the highest temperature so far this month in Chicago has been 87 degrees. We may hit 94 or 95 by Wednesday of next week. Meteorological fall begins on Tuesday, by the way.

And then, in terms of rain chances, the only day that stands out right now is Thursday. However, given the heat (and the humidity) in place for the first half of the week, don't be surprised by some pop-up showers and storms. We'll update the forecast as needed getting closer to next week.