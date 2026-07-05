Chicago weather: Rain clears, but clouds remain for Sunday

The rain should be clearing out today, although cloud cover will remain, and we’re looking forward to cooler temperatures.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We should expect to stay cloudy in Chicago. The remnants of yesterday's rainfall were on their way out this morning.

Visibility will be limited, especially in Northwest Indiana. The only sunny conditions might be seen out in the far western suburbs.

Still, temperatures will be more comfortable, with highs in the mid to upper-70s for much of the area.

There still might be a chance for showers in the south and southwest suburbs later today, but at least the city should remain dry.

Temperatures on Monday will make a beautiful day with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.