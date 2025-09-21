Chicago weather: Rain and clouds continue through start of week

After much-needed rain to start your Sunday, the soggy, cloudy conditions are expected to continue through the start of the workweek.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Most of the heavier showers were along the Kankakee River Valley and northern Indiana, but the entire area has a chance of more rain through the rest of Sunday.

While it likely won’t rain all day, still keep the umbrella handy.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s today.

Conditions will remain unsettled with a decent chance of rainfall throughout much of the week, especially on Monday and Tuesday.

Cooler temps are also expected to persist.

Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the mid to upper-70s, but by Wednesday, the high is only expected to be about 70 degrees, and then 69 on Thursday.