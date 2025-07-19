Chicago weather: Rain, flood risk continue into Sunday

After a brief spell of rain Saturday morning, more showers are expected to impact the Chicago area on Sunday, potentially bringing flooding to parts of the region. A "one-two punch" of rainfall could be coming Saturday and Sunday, with storms likely to develop overnight and continue into early Sunday afternoon.

As of Saturday evening, conditions were warm and mostly clear, with a temperature of 79 degrees at O’Hare International Airport and a heat index of 82. Winds were light, out of the west-southwest at 5 mph. The high temperature for the day was 83 degrees, just below average due to lingering cloud cover.

Showers are expected to return after midnight, with forecast models showing rain either in the early morning hours or lingering into Sunday afternoon, mainly south of the city. Forecasters are closely monitoring the potential for localized flooding due to saturated soil and high moisture levels in the atmosphere.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 78 degrees with mostly cloudy skies and morning showers likely. Conditions will improve Monday, with dry weather and a high of 83 degrees. But heat will quickly return, with temperatures expected to climb into the upper 80s on Tuesday and reach the mid-90s by Wednesday.

By midweek, heat index values are forecast to soar into the triple digits, with the hot, humid pattern expected to last through Friday. Relief may not arrive until next weekend, when temperatures are predicted to drop into the upper 80s with a renewed chance of rain.

Despite the temporary weekend cooldown, the region is bracing for another steamy stretch that will feel unmistakably like July.