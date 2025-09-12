Chicago weather: Showers likely Saturday before sunshine, warmpu returns

Warm, summerlike weather is expected to continue through the weekend in the Chicago area, though scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop Saturday before clearing out by evening.

Overnight lows will dip into the low to mid-60s, with cloudy skies moving in by morning. Saturday’s highs are forecast around 80 degrees, with a 70% chance of rain and storms through the day. Areas along the lakefront may stay slightly cooler due to an easterly breeze.

Conditions are expected to improve Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs near 80. The warming trend continues into next week, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s through at least Thursday.