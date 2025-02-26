Chicago weather: Rain moves out, strong winds and weekend chill ahead

The Brief Chicago will see morning rain, with mostly dry conditions later in the day and temperatures ranging from the low 40s near the lake to the mid-50s south of I-80. Tomorrow brings a slight chance of rain with highs in the mid-40s, while Friday will be much warmer but extremely windy, with gusts over 45 mph possible. The weekend turns colder with highs near freezing Saturday and around 40 on Sunday, before a midweek storm system approaches.



Be ready for some rain this morning crossing the Chicago area.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Later today, a shower or sprinkle can’t be ruled out but there will be many dry hours. With regards to temperatures today, I expect a pretty broad spectrum of numbers from north to south. Close to the lake and in our far-northern counties temperatures may hang in the low 40s while south of I 80 there may be mid 50s plus. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and seasonably chilly with lows in the mid 30s.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow, while the chance of rain isn’t zero it’s pretty darn close. Highs area-wide will stay in the mid 40s.

Friday promises a robust warm up at the expense of very strong winds. Highs could be in the mid to upper 50s, but winds may require an advisory as gusts could exceed 45 mph. The weekend will be colder as we enter meteorological spring.

Highs on Saturday will be close to freezing then not far from 40 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures rebound next week into the 40s on Monday and Tuesday, but a strong storm system may impact our area on Tuesday and Wednesday. More on that as the days draw nearer.