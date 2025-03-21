Chicago weather: Rain overnight, windy and cool weekend ahead
CHICAGO - Grab an umbrella and a jacket —Chicago is in for a cool and breezy weekend with a mix of rain and sunshine.
Full Forecast :
Clouds will thicken overnight, bringing scattered showers with lows dipping to around 32 degrees.
Saturday turns sunny but stays windy and cool, with highs reaching just 43 degrees.
Sunday starts off wet with morning rain, but temperatures will climb a bit, topping out near 52.
Stay warm and dry, Chicago!