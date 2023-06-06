Chicago weather: Rain possible Tuesday amid pleasant temps

We managed to hit the mid 80s yesterday. The next few days will not be that warm but still not far from seasonal normal in the upper 70s.

As for rainfall chances, today presents the first opportunity but it’s not impressive. A few showers seem likely at almost any time from mid-morning to late afternoon. Coverage and amounts will be modest with many areas largely missed entirely.

Tomorrow opens with some cloud cover but turns out mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s except by the lake. Thursday and Friday should feature abundant sunshine with low 80s returning on Friday.

As for the weekend, showers are likely but timing remains vague. Current thinking would favor late Saturday into early Sunday and coverage/amounts look once again to be rather disappointing.