Chicago weather: Rain showers incoming, but fantastic weekend ahead

The Chicago weather for Thursday night looks pleasant, perfect for an evening stroll, with mild temperatures and dry conditions expected until midnight.

However, a cold front will move through the area early Friday, bringing showers and a chance of a few rumbles of thunder between 5 a.m. and midday. The rain should taper off in the afternoon, allowing for some breaks of sunshine.

Friday and Saturday will be cooler, with highs reaching the upper 60s. But don't worry, the weekend brings great weather!

Both Saturday and Sunday will have mostly sunny skies, making it a wonderful weekend ahead.

On Sunday, temperatures will warm up into the middle to upper 70s, providing a delightful spring day.

Looking ahead, next week will bring even warmer temperatures. By Wednesday, highs will reach the 80s, and the trend continues for the Memorial Day weekend, with highs well into the 80s, giving us an early taste of summer.

Most of next week is expected to be dry, allowing for enjoyable outdoor activities.