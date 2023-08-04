Chicago weather: Rain threat lessens on another warm day

The chance of any meaningful rain has dropped for today and tomorrow.

Today will be warm with highs in the mid 80s to around 90 for most areas. The exception will be close to the lake and in eastern Lake County.

Skies will be partly sunny. The chance of a shower isn’t zero for mainly our southern viewing area but it’s mighty close.

Tomorrow looks about the same. Tomorrow night could offer a better opportunity for a few showers-once again favoring our southern counties.

Then all eyes are on Sunday’s severe storm potential. It’s not a slam dunk. Many moving pieces will need to come together for anything robust to occur.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The potential is certainly there but so too is the possibility that showers and storms earlier in the day prevent the atmosphere from recovering enough in the afternoon.

There is also a distinct possibility that the worst of any storms misses to the south. That said, afternoon and evening hours would be prime time if anything severe gets going with any thunderstorm hazard on the table.

A few showers with a rumble here or there will be possible on Monday as well. Much of next week will feature temperatures close to or a little above normal.

The drought numbers came in yesterday and show improvement. All of Chicagoland is deemed "only" abnormally dry now with severe drought erased in all but far northwest McHenry County.

Moderate drought remains in Lake and McHenry counties, Kankakee county and most of northwest Indiana