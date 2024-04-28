Chicago weather: Rain to break for brief dry period ahead of more showers tonight

Another muggy day is in store for Chicago as rain moves out of the area this morning and temperatures stay warm.

Temperatures will near 80 degrees again with cooler weather expected closer to the lakeshore.

The National Weather Service said a few storms could develop in northern Illinois this afternoon. However, more widespread showers and storms are expected tonight.

Overnight low temperatures will stay in the 60s, continuing Chicago's summer-like pattern. There will be some lingering showers Monday during the early morning commute, but most of the day should dry out.

Temperatures will begin to cool Monday evening heading into Tuesday, but Chicago could see another 80-degree day later in the week.