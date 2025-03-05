Chicago weather: Scattered showers to turn to snow in some areas

We have scattered showers this afternoon that will transition to snow.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

Possible snow coming

What to expect:

The rain/snow line is approaching the northwest corner of Chicagoland early this afternoon.

Temperatures are spread from the 30s in the northwest to the 50s in the southeast. As the wind comes in from the northwest, it will be strong.

There is a wind advisory in place until midnight due to speeds reaching 40 to 50 mph. It may be slick this evening when the snow falls, although little to no accumulation is expected.

Tonight will be cold, but skies will dry by early tomorrow.

Lows in the 20s tonight climb to the low 40s on Thursday. It will be sunny and quiet for one day before the chance for snow is back.

What's next:

Thursday night through the first half of Friday, snow will be falling in Chicagoland.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 30s. Accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible on Friday. For some, most will have up to a dusting.

This weekend will be dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 40s this weekend.

Mild air is on the way to start next week! Monday and Tuesday will be sunny. Highs on Monday look to be in the upper 50s, Tuesday will be in the mid 60s!