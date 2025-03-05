Chicago weather: Rain, strong winds and falling temps make for a rollercoaster day

The Brief Rain continues today before transitioning to wet snow as temperatures drop sharply. Winds will intensify, prompting a Wind Advisory with gusts exceeding 45 mph. A brief break follows before another snow system arrives Friday, with a major warm-up expected next week.



We woke to more rain in the area and we’re not done yet.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today will be wild with winds picking up this afternoon as the rain changes over to some wet snow.

Highs today will occur in the morning and will be close to 50 degrees. A steep drop in temperatures will occur as the storm system passes right overhead. There will be a Wind Advisory in effect for all of Chicagoland mainly for the afternoon and evening hours, during which time winds could exceed 45 mph.

Any snow that falls will have a very difficult time sticking. Some whitening of the ground may occur and with temperatures falling below freezing overnight, we will have to watch for scattered slippery spots, especially bridges, overpasses, etc.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the low 40s. The reprieve from stormy weather will be short with the next system arriving by Friday morning. This one looks like it will be almost exclusively snow.

Once again, the snow will have a difficult time sticking because of the time of day that it is falling when temperatures should be several degrees above freezing. Once that system moves away, it looks like smooth sailing through the weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-mid 40s both days.

Then it’s on to the big warm-up with spring-like conditions next week. Highs on Monday will be well into the 50s with our first 60° day on the way Tuesday.