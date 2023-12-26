Chicago weather: Rain moves out for now, but more wet weather returns soon

Tuesday saw lingering drizzle with temperatures ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s. Tonight, the skies will remain mostly cloudy, and temperatures will dip to around freezing.

On Wednesday, a return to the mid-40s is expected alongside predominantly cloudy conditions. The chance for rain reemerges tomorrow night, persisting into Friday morning.

Thursday's highs are anticipated in the low 40s. Rainfall throughout the week is projected to be under 0.5", particularly in the range of 0.10-0.20" with this system.

By Friday, we'll experience a dry spell with highs in the mid-40s.

Heading into the weekend, Saturday brings mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 40s. Sunday sees a slight dip back to the upper 30s with mostly cloudy conditions.

Monday promises mostly sunny weather with highs in the upper 30s.

Stay weather-aware as you plan your week in Chicago.