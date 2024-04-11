Chicago weather: Rainy day ahead of pleasant warmup

Showers have been found mainly south and east of the city as of 3:30 a.m. When all is said and done, the heavier rainfall numbers will end up in that general area.

Expect occasional rain today with temperatures holding in the low to mid 50s. Winds will be gusty.

Tonight showers continue and it will be blustery. Any showers exit our area in the morning tomorrow followed by gradual clearing and highs around 60 degrees.

Then, it’s on to the much-ballyhooed warmup which will bring a string of 70s to the area starting Saturday and continuing through much of next week. Sunday won’t be far from 80 degrees.

Showers are possible Saturday night and then likely Tuesday into Wednesday.