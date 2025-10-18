Chicago weather: Rainy night ahead, but there's hope to clear out for the Bears game!

Rain is expected to spread across the Chicago area tonight and last through the night. Heavy downpours and a few storms will be possible, but severe storms are not expected.

Showers will continue through the morning on Sunday and then we'll dry out from west to east from mid-morning through midday. It's looking increasingly likely that we'll dry out in time for Bears kickoff at noon. Sunshine will return Sunday afternoon, but it'll be chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with gusty northwest winds.

The workweek starts with sunny skies on Monday with highs returning to the mid 60s. Monday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with 50s returning Tuesday through at least Friday.

There is a small chance for rain Monday night into early morning Tuesday, and then cooler air settles in behind the cold front. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 50s. A few isolated showers may pop up Tuesday and Wednesday, but the overall rain chance appears low.