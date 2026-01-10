Chicago weather: Rainy start, chance of snow during Bears game

There was a good deal of rain across the city to start your Saturday morning, with some chance of snow during the Bears game against the Packers tonight.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temps will be at or above freezing throughout the day.

Rainfall was rolling through the area throughout the morning.

By kickoff time at a little after 7 p.m., there is a chance of a few snow showers, but nothing too intense. Temps will hold at about freezing with winds that could reach 15 to 30 mph gusts.

Still, if we do see snow, it likely won’t stick around for long.