Chicago weather: Rainy start to a nice day

There is sparse coverage of showers so far this morning, still enough to have at least some impact on the morning commute.

The rains will exit the area later this morning from northwest to southeast. Skies will brighten and highs will reach the mid 70s, a little cooler southeast where clouds and perhaps some additional showers will occur.

Tonight will be mainly clear and much cooler with widespread lows in the mid to upper 40s away from the urban heat island. Tomorrow starts sunny but clouds and a few showers develop in the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

The weekend will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.