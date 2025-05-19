Chicago weather: Rainy stretch ahead as storms move in

The Brief Rain returns to the Chicago area Monday night, with a wet and stormy Tuesday ahead. Isolated severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of I-80. Conditions improve by the weekend, with gradual warming into Memorial Day.



A rainy stretch is setting up for Chicagoland starting late Monday, with showers and storms expected through midweek before a gradual warm-up arrives for Memorial Day weekend.

What we know:

A low-pressure system moving into the region will bring widespread rain to the Chicago area late Monday night, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s overnight. Rain is expected to be heavy at times, particularly during Tuesday’s morning commute.

By Tuesday afternoon and evening, thunderstorms may develop. The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas south of I-80 under a Marginal Risk for severe weather. That means a few storms in those areas could become strong.

Scattered showers will linger into Wednesday, with daytime highs only reaching the 50s.

What's next:

Drier weather is expected to return on Thursday, which will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the weekend. Friday’s forecast includes partly cloudy skies and highs around 60, with Saturday through Monday bringing low to mid 60s.

A slight chance of showers is in the outlook for Memorial Day itself.