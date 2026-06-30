Chicago weather: Record heat for 2026 today, unsettled Fourth of July forecast ahead

This was day two of oppressive heat and humidity all across the area. The high temperature in Chicago hit 94 today, making this the hottest day of 2026 so far. That stat will change once again tomorrow as it's expected to be a touch hotter than today.

In the short term, we are in for yet another hot and humid night with much of the night spent in the 80s. Heat index values will hover in the upper 80s and lower 90s through the night. The wind eases to under 10 mph in many spots.

Looking ahead:

Back into the rotisserie on Wednesday with sunshine and highs in the middle 90s. Heat index values will once again be around 105 to 110 in many spots. The southwest breeze returns, holding around 15 mph through the day.

It will be more of the same for Thursday before some changes come our way on Friday. The data continues to indicate increasing chances for rain and thunderstorms on Friday, with the best odds in the morning and then again in the evening. Highs will be near 90 and heat index values in the triple digits again.

More rain and storms are expected on Saturday, the 4th of July. The timing is still a little fuzzy this far out, but there is a respectable chance that we get pockets of storms in the evening hours and that may impact fireworks displays for many locales.

Highs on Saturday may stall in the mid to upper 80s, but with the high dew points (humidity), it's still going to feel like the 90s.

By the time we get to Sunday, temps may hold in the lower 80s and that could keep heat index values out of the 90s. But once again, there is a decent chance for rain and thunder. It's possible much of the day features rain.

I know it sounds like a bummer of a forecast for the long holiday weekend, but there is still time for things to change. Plus, we will get a better handle on timing and locations of storms as we get closer. Just have a backup plan and be prepared to make adjustments for the upcoming holiday.