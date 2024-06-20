Chicago weather: Relief from heat arrives lakeside

There will be some relief from the heat today for those in proximity to the lake.

On-shore winds will hold highs closer to 80 degrees with afternoon temps likely in the 70s there, moving inland several miles.

Farther west, highs will once again crack 90 degrees. There will likely be some spotty shower activity. Any showers will fizzle shortly after sunset with lows in the upper 60s under moonlit skies.

Tomorrow will feature similar conditions-perhaps a couple of degrees hotter away from the influence of the lake.

Saturday is a burner with mid-90s likely. Showers and storms could be a bit more widespread at night as a cold front marches through.

Highs on Sunday will still be very warm with upper 80s likely under clearing skies.