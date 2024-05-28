Chicago weather: Risk of showers, storms returns this afternoon

Skies are clear to partly cloudy this morning with a few spotty showers to the north.

The rest of the Chicago area will remain dry until mid-afternoon when the next round(s) of showers and storms erupt.

Highs will reach the low to mid-70s like yesterday before the wet stuff arrives. The showers and storms will weaken after sunset but might not completely exit our area until around midnight.

Then it’s on to a couple of cool but quiet days tomorrow and Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 60s tomorrow, then around 70 on Thursday.

Friday will be warmer with temperatures in the upper 70s likely. Right now it looks like the weekend will be much warmer with upper 70s to lower 80s for highs, bookended by a threat for showers and storms early Saturday then again late Sunday night.