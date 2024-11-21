Chicago weather: Calmer days ahead following first snowfall of the season

The Brief Road conditions are improving as temperatures rise to around 40°F by Friday morning, with scattered rain showers expected overnight. Friday will dry out with highs in the mid to upper 40s, and the weekend will be mostly cloudy with temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on Saturday to lower 50s on Sunday. Cooler air moves in by Tuesday, with highs near 40°F and possible rain or snow showers Wednesday and Thursday.



Road conditions continue to improve following the snowfall on Thursday.

Temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s tonight, and will likely rise to around 40 degrees by daybreak on Friday.

Scattered rain showers and drizzle will linger this evening, and then we will dry out on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s.

The weekend looks pleasant with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 40s on Saturday and lower 50s on Sunday. Our next chance of rain will arrive on Monday with scattered rain possible and highs in the upper 40s.

Cooler air arrives on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

We'll have to keep an eye on Wednesday and Thursday's weather. It looks like we could have a system passing by the region, kicking off rain and possibly some snow showers.