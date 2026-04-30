Chicago weather: Scattered showers linger tonight before chilly, cloudy Friday

A swath of scattered showers will continue to slowly drift across much of the Chicago area tonight. No major rainfall or thunderstorms are expected, just some sporadic light rainfall.

This does mark the 19th day this April with measured rainfall, tying us for the most amount of April days in recorded history.

The activity should be gone—for the most part—by daybreak Friday. Clouds are going to linger around overnight and actually help hold up the temperatures a little bit. Still, expect lows to end up in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Looking ahead:

Those clouds will remain stubborn on Friday and we could see a few more spotty showers at times. Highs are going to struggle to reach the 50s in many locales, especially up against the lake where readings won't make it out of the 40s. Expect clouds to thin out by Friday evening and that's going to allow temperatures to tank.

By Saturday morning, look for lows around 30 to 32 in many spots. This will lead to widespread frost across the area. Cover up any sensitive plants.

Despite ample sunshine on Saturday, highs will still remain below average with most of us in the mid to upper 50s. Then, on Sunday, the wind flips to the southwest and increases quite a bit. This will help push highs well into the 60s. Expect wind speeds around 20 mph (and gusty) through the day Sunday.

Looking into next week, we have multiple chances for rain and even some thunderstorms. Highs on Monday jump into the 70s before falling back down by Tuesday and Wednesday. The best rain and storms chances appear to be on Monday and Tuesday with a few lingering showers possible Wednesday.