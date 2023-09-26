Chicago weather: Scattered storms today and tomorrow

Prepare for occasional showers and storms today and tomorrow. Highs both days will reach the lower 70s.

Today, there is a low-end risk for severe storms with all hazards possible. If anything severe were to occur it would most likely be in the late afternoon hours. Neither today nor tomorrow will be a washout but locally-heavy rainfall would be possible. There will be many rain-free hours.

Thursday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. Friday through the weekend look rather toasty by late-September/early October standards.

Highs will flirt with 80 on Friday then low to mid 80s Saturday through early next week.