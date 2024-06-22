Chicago weather: Scorching heat continues with chance of severe storms tonight

It's going to be another sweltering day throughout the Chicago area with a chance of severe weather.

Hot temperatures continue with highs near 95 degrees and the heat index nearing 100 degrees.

There is a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms to spin off the storm activity in southern Wisconsin that could affect the northern suburbs this afternoon.

The main show will be this evening as storms along an advancing cold front will likely be responsible for some high winds and heavy downpours.

The Chicago area is under severe weather threat this evening, mainly between 5 and 11 p.m.

Parts of the area are at a slight risk for tornadoes, around 2%, while Northwest McHenry County up to Wisconsin is at a greater risk, about 5%.