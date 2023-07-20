Chicago weather: Several 90-degree days in the forecast

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tonight, expect quiet conditions with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Attention to beachgoers in Indiana, there will be a high swim risk tonight and Friday due to gusty north winds.

Friday is looking great with highs around 80 and partly cloudy skies.

As we head into the weekend, there's a chance of scattered showers and storms on both Saturday and Sunday, but don't worry, the weekend won't be a total washout. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Prepare for a heat-up starting Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

The real heat arrives on Tuesday through at least Thursday, with highs likely reaching the 90s. Some models even suggest temperatures nearing 100 by mid to late week. This is something to keep an eye on!

Stay tuned for updates and be prepared for hot and potentially record-breaking temperatures in the coming days. Remember to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during the heatwave.