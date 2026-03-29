Chicago weather: Several rain chances this week, and possibly a couple rounds of severe storms

It was a stunning Sunday with highs in the 60s under partly cloudy skies. Chicago's average high temperature in late March is 53 degrees. Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday looks warm and breezy with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible Monday night, mainly near and north of I-80. There is a small chance that a few storms may become strong or severe with isolated damaging wind gusts and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has parts of Chicagoland in a level 1 Marginal Risk.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, there is a better chance for showers and storms, some of which may once again become severe. The Storm Prediction Center has the south suburbs and Northwest Indiana in a level 2 Slight Risk, and the rest of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk for damaging wind gusts and large hail Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Following Tuesday's cold front, temperatures will drop in a big way by the middle of the week. Rain showers will linger into Wednesday with highs only in the 40s. While Thursday will be slightly warmer near 50 degrees, scattered rain will continue.

We finally dry out on Friday with mostly cloudy skies and highs around 50. Showers return again over the weekend with cloudy skies and rain expected on Saturday, but the forecast appears mainly dry for Easter Sunday.