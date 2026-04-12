Chicago weather: Several rounds of storms are expected early this week

Chicagoland enjoyed summer-like warmth on Sunday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s! The average high for April 12th is 58 degrees. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible this evening and tonight with low temperatures only falling into the lower 60s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with just a very small chance for an isolated thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center has areas near and north of I-80 in a Marginal Risk for severe storms Monday afternoon through Monday night. While the overall risk appears low, if we were to see any strong storms develop, damaging winds and hail will be the primary concerns.

A better chance for severe storms will come Tuesday and Wednesday. While we're still a few days out, it appears like all hazards could be possible, including tornadoes. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the 70s and 80s.

A few showers and storms may linger into Thursday, but most of the day should be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. The daytime hours of Friday look nice with highs near 80, and then more storms are possible Friday night into Saturday.