Chicago weather: Storms to roll through, some could be severe

A frontal boundary has been sagging southward through the region on Wednesday, causing winds to shift off the lake across northern Indiana and northeast Illinois. This shift has led to a significant temperature contrast, with lakefront areas experiencing temperatures plummeting into the 50s this afternoon, while inland locations still enjoy upper 60s and low 70s.

As the day progressed, rain and storms were expected to increase in coverage after midnight, likely intensifying by early Thursday morning and persisting through at least late morning or midday. The first round of storms brings the threat of heavy rain, localized flooding, small hail, and gusty winds.

There's also the potential for a second round of storms later in the afternoon or evening, although uncertainty remains regarding its development. The severity of the afternoon/evening storms hinges on the outcome of the morning round. If the morning storms track through the Chicagoland area, the severe weather threat may shift southward for the evening round.

Conversely, if the morning storms linger, it could diminish the threat of severe weather later in the day. Nevertheless, the possibility of afternoon/evening storms, including isolated tornadoes, cannot be ruled out. Residents are advised to stay weather aware and monitor the latest updates throughout Thursday.

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to trend cooler on Friday with gusty winds and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. The holiday weekend appears favorable, with partly cloudy conditions on Saturday and highs in the upper 50s. However, cooler air arrives on Sunday, with temperatures reaching only the mid 40s.

There's even a chance for snowflakes from Sunday night into Monday.