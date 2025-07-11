Chicago weather: More storms on the way, some could be severe

The Brief Heavy rain has already soaked parts of the Chicago area, with more thunderstorms likely later today and tonight. Some storms could be severe and bring additional heavy rainfall, while highs stay in the mid to upper 80s under humid conditions. The weekend should turn drier and warm, but storm chances return by early next week.



An active weather pattern continues to bring rounds of showers and potentially severe thunderstorms to the Chicago area, with heavy rain, warm temperatures and muggy conditions expected to linger into the weekend.

A few more waves of thunderstorms are likely today. There will be additional showers and thunderstorms in the Chicago area this morning, although the Flood Watch, which was in effect until 7 a.m., has been canceled early.

Chicago-area rainfall totals

By the numbers:

Rainfall amounts range from a few hundredths of an inch in Northwest Indiana to widespread 1-inch rainfall across the metro to 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 inch rainfall totals over northern Kane County, northwestern DuPage County and southwestern McHenry County. By far, the heaviest rains have fallen near Rockford and northern Winnebago County.

Severe thunderstorms possible Friday

Not out of the woods yet:

After a lull in any rainfall later this morning and early this afternoon, thunderstorms appear likely to move into our area late in the afternoon and at night.

There is a risk for severe thunderstorms at this time. Once again, heavy rainfall will be possible in some of the stronger cells.

Highs today may be held down somewhat due to cloud cover and showers. It will still be very warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Any thunderstorm activity should wane tonight long after dark.

Chicago weekend forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow could have a lingering morning shower with the highest chance of additional thunderstorms forming in our southern viewing area late in the day. Once again, some of those storms could be strong.

Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday and Monday look dry and quite warm with highs in the mid 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be warm and muggy with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms returning.