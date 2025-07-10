Chicago weather: Severe storms, flash flooding possible Thursday

Chicago could see strong storms Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights — with heat building Friday alongside the threat of severe weather.

Flash flooding is also a concern Thursday night. Here's what to know:

Live Updates

4:15 p.m. - There is a risk of flash flooding Thursday evening and night with any thunderstorms that develop. The severe storm in Lee County is now producing hail up to 2" in diameter and 60 mph winds. There are also signs of rotation as the system moves eastward toward DeKalb County.

4 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm located over Dixon in Lee County. The storm quickly developed and is now capable of producing 60 mph winds, torrential rain and ping-pong ball-sized hail.

Looking Ahead :

High temperatures will be in the upper 80s this weekend with the better chance for storms on Saturday.

Monday is looking sunny with highs near 90. There is a chance for rain on Tuesday with highs around 90, storm potential is looking to increase next Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.