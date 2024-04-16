Chicago weather: Severe storms possible this evening

The forecast focus today is on the late afternoon and evening timeframes when strong-to-severe storms are possible in the Chicago area.

I’m rather unimpressed with much if any shower/storm activity early in the day. I continue to favor a much warmer forecast than what the weather service had been advertising for today. I see no reason why the mid to even upper 70s can’t be reached away from the lake and in our far-northern suburbs.

Thunderstorms are likely between 5 p.m. and midnight and there remains a risk for all storm hazards during this time frame. Another wave of showers and storms is likely tomorrow morning with a bias for stronger activity east of I-57.

The rest of Wednesday will be partly cloudy windy and mild with highs not far from 70 degrees. Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s with a chance of showers late in the day and at night.

The rest of the forecast is dry and cooler through the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 50s.