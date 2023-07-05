Chicago weather: Severe storms possible this evening

Chicago hit 92 degrees yesterday and with the very warm start to the day we should have no trouble getting past 90 again today.

The heat and humidity will clash with an approaching cold front later today, setting the stage for storms. This morning and into the early afternoon will be mainly sunny.

Storms could initiate as early as 2 p.m. ahead of a main line that will likely move through our area between 5-9 p.m.

Severe storms are possible with damaging straight-line winds and lightning being the primary threats. Some hail and localized downpours are possible.

After storms exit stage right tonight, cooler air gradually drains into our area so that tomorrow’s highs remain in the upper 70s in most areas as humidity levels taper off. Skies should be partly to mostly sunny.

Friday will be similar with a good deal of sunshine. As for the weekend, there remains some doubt about timing of rainfall chances but right now it looks more like showers would be likely on Saturday followed by nothing Sunday and Monday.

There is an air quality alert for Chicagoland today for sensitive individuals with respiratory issues.