Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Thursday amid more smoky air

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 a.m. for far-southern portions of our viewing area including Grundy, Kankakee and LaSalle counties. Additionally, severe storms are possible far north as of this writing where a storm with golfball-sized hail is moving toward McHenry County.

Tornado warnings are not expected this morning. Smoky air quality remains but will be mitigated somewhat by any rainfall. Highs will be in the low 80s.

This afternoon, severe storms are possible along with all other hazards.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Tomorrow continues the unsettled pattern with highs close to 90 and a chance of storms which currently seem most likely over our southern viewing area.

Have to keep the broad brush in place for weekend showers and storms with a nod to Sunday being wetter and not as warm. Expect it to be low to mid 80s on Saturday and around 80 on Sunday. The early bead on Independence Day is hot with highs around 90 and only a small chance of storms.