Chicago weather: Severe storms possible on Thursday as cold front approaches

Severe storms are possible Thursday afternoon across the Chicago area as a cold front moves through, bringing a risk of damaging winds and heavy rain.

Severe Storm Threat :

Overnight conditions will remain mostly quiet with lows dipping to around 59 degrees. Patchy fog is possible again near the lake.

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to soar to 90 degrees across much of the area, with some spots reaching 91 or 92. But the bigger concern is the potential for severe weather later in the day.

A cold front sweeping through the region Thursday afternoon is forecast to trigger a line of strong showers and thunderstorms, especially across Wisconsin and potentially dipping into the northwestern suburbs of Chicago by late afternoon.

The area is under a Level 3 out of 5 risk for severe weather, though forecast models suggest most of the activity will remain north and northwest of the city, moving over Lake Michigan by early evening.

The severe weather threat is considered conditional — meaning storms will only develop if certain atmospheric conditions are met.

Looking Ahead :

Friday will remain warm with highs in the 80s. A cooldown arrives for the weekend, with highs around 72 degrees Saturday and dropping into the 60s by Sunday and Monday.

Rain chances return by midweek next week.