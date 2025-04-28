Chicago weather: Severe storms possible tonight

The Brief Today will be mostly sunny, warm, and gusty in the 80s, with winds reaching up to 45 mph. There is a slight to marginal risk for severe storms tonight, with all threats possible if storms develop. Cooler temperatures and rain chances move in midweek, with highs in the 50s and 60s before a sunnier, milder weekend.



Today we have mostly sunny skies and warm temps in the 80s. It is a gusty day with wind to 40-45 mph at times.

Severe storm chances

What we know:

Tonight, we have a slight and marginal risk in Chicagoland for severe weather.

If storms plow through and reach the severe threshold, all threats are at play. I should note, the SPC outlook has pushed the slight risk further to the northwest with the latest update.

We will keep you up to date with the latest. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow, we will have decreasing afternoon temperatures. Tuesday afternoon will be in the 60s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain early, especially south of Chicago. It is going to be another gusty day with wind to around 35 mph.

Wednesday will be in the upper 50s with partly sunny skies. The chance for rain and storms is back Wednesday afternoon. Storm chance continues Thursday with rain possible into Friday too.

Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 60s. Friday will be around 60 with partly sunny skies.

This weekend, we have sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be in the low 70s.