Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Tuesday

It was a gorgeous Monday with sunshine and highs in the mid 80s for most. Our weather pattern turns more active tonight and Tuesday, when we have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms.

Storms are expected to develop in Minnesota/Wisconsin this evening, and then move southeastward toward Chicagoland early Tuesday morning. We could see storms arriving at the Wisconsin/Illinois border as early as 3 a.m.

The main concern with any severe storms will be damaging wind gusts. With that said, we have a low-end 2% tornado risk near and north of I-80. The higher threat for tornadoes is north of us in southern Wisconsin, where the Storm Prediction Center has a 5% tornado risk. Scattered storms remain a possibility through the day on Tuesday, but the main action will be in the morning.

Tuesday will be a hot day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees, and heat index values could be as high as the upper 90s to near 100.

Some relief arrives on Wednesday with highs near 80. There is a chance for showers and storms in the morning, but most of the day will be dry. Thursday looks quiet with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s.

Another chance of rain and storms will arrive late this week with highs near 80 on Friday and then near 90 on Saturday. Sunday will be dry with highs in the upper 70s.