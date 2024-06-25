Chicago weather: Severe storms possible tonight

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for LaSalle County until midnight.

Skies cleared out Tuesday afternoon in the north and northwest suburbs, causing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees near the Wisconsin-Illinois border. With high humidity, heat index values reached near 100 in McHenry and Lake counties.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the Chicago area in a Slight Risk for severe weather tonight. This level 2 of 5 risk indicates that scattered severe storms are possible. The main concerns with any storms that reach severe limits will be damaging wind gusts and hail.

As of 4:30 p.m., storms were beginning to develop to the northwest and were likely to intensify and move into the Chicagoland area soon. Scattered storms remain possible tonight and into Wednesday morning.

Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s tonight. Wednesday will be seasonable with highs around 80 degrees. Slightly cooler air will settle in on Thursday, with most areas topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Another round of rain and storms is possible from Friday into Saturday. Heavy rain could occur, raising concerns about flash flooding toward the end of the week.