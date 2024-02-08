Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Thursday, all threats on the table

The Chicagoland area experienced very mild temperatures on Thursday, with highs reaching the upper 50s and low 60s.

Cloud cover has moved in, accompanied by strong winds gusting between 40-45 mph, persisting until around 6 p.m. Despite the absence of thunderstorms, wind gusts remain a significant concern throughout the afternoon.

The possibility of severe weather looms from about 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with all threats on the table. Residents are advised to remain vigilant as there is a chance for 1" diameter hail, damaging winds capable of bringing down branches, and even a brief spin-up tornado. Areas west of I-39, including points along the interstate, are particularly at risk for tornadic activity.

Tonight, conditions are expected to dry out, leading to mostly clear skies. Friday will bring a return to mostly sunny weather, with temperatures remaining in the mid to upper 50s.

Looking ahead, there is a chance for rain from Friday night into early Saturday, with temperatures cooling down to the low 40s over the weekend. Despite the cooler temperatures, skies are forecast to be partly to mostly sunny.

By Sunday night and early Monday, residents may see a transition to snowfall. Highs for next Monday and Tuesday are anticipated to hover around 40 degrees, marking a return to more seasonal temperatures.