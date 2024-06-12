Chicago weather: Severe storms, tornadoes possible Thursday

Temperatures soared to 90 degrees in most locations Wednesday afternoon under sunny skies.

Increasing cloud cover is expected Wednesday evening, and then a few showers or storms are possible late tonight and into early Thursday.

Our Thursday afternoon and evening severe storm potential will hinge on how long the morning cloud cover and showers linger.

The sooner we clear out, the more likely it is that we get strong to severe storms to develop later in the day.

If we do indeed see strong storms develop Thursday afternoon and evening, the main hazards will be damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado is possible.

Temperatures will once again top out near 90 degrees.

Friday and Saturday look pleasant with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs around 80. The heat returns Sunday for Father's Day with temperatures once again rising into the 90s.