Chicago weather: Severe storms, including tornadoes, pose threat tonight

Residents of the Chicago area are bracing for a potential onslaught of severe weather on Tuesday evening, with all hazards on the table, including damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Severe storms are currently underway in Iowa and Missouri, and these weather patterns are expected to make their way toward Chicago later today. The critical timeframe to monitor spans from approximately 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Following this evening's storm activity, a temporary lull is anticipated after midnight. However, there is a possibility of additional storms developing along a cold front from Wednesday morning into midday, primarily affecting northwest Indiana. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s tomorrow.

Showers are expected to return on Thursday and continue into Thursday night, before finally tapering off on Friday through the weekend.

Although the weekend is predicted to be dry, temperatures are expected to remain cool, with highs in the 50s from Friday through Sunday.