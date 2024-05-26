Chicago weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several areas

Update (7:15 p.m.)

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for eastern McHenry, Lake (IL), Waukegan, Crystal Lake and North Chicago until 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

The storm system may bring 60 mph wind gusts and penny-sized hail. There have also been signs of rotation, so be sure to have a way to get storm alerts if a tornado warning is issued.

A strong thunderstorm moving into McHenry County has possible 50 mile per hour winds and nickel-sized hail.

The storm system is heading east at 40 miles per hour.

Original:

A round of showers and thunderstorms will move through the Chicago area Sunday morning into the early afternoon.

Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and early evening, some of which could be severe.

There could be some brief gusty winds and a few downpours that could cause ponding on some roads.

The severe weather threat is lower in the morning. The second round of storms should develop around 4 p.m. However, this afternoon's weather is highly dependent on the timing of this morning's storms. The longer the early rain and cloud cover lasts, the less likely we are to have stronger storms late in the afternoon.

Temperatures will barely reach 70 degrees today with cooler conditions continuing Monday and Tuesday.

There was a brief ground stop at O'Hare Airport Sunday morning. Departures resumed by 10:45 a.m.