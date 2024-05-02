Chicago weather: Showers and isolated storms return to the area this afternoon

Chicagoland experienced a surge of warmth as a warm front advanced northward through the region Thursday afternoon.

Most areas basked in temperatures well into the 70s, offering a welcome respite from recent cooler conditions.

However, the pleasant weather is expected to be accompanied by showers and storms developing later this afternoon and evening.

Meteorologists anticipate that some of these storms could bring small hail and gusty winds, although the overall threat of severe weather remains relatively low for this afternoon and evening.

Thursday night, scattered rain will persist, gradually tapering off by Friday morning. Friday's temperatures are forecasted to reach the upper 60s to low 70s. Saturday will begin sunny, but the possibility of showers and storms emerging in the late afternoon or evening looms, with temperatures hovering in the mid-70s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the weather is expected to remain dry albeit slightly cooler, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 60s.

Despite the temporary reprieve from cooler temperatures, Chicagoland residents should brace for an unsettled weather pattern persisting into next week. Several opportunities for rain are on the horizon, accompanied by temperatures in the 70s and 80s.