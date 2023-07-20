Chicago weather: Showers and storms possible today

There is not much happening out there this morning so far. Spotty dinky showers southwest of the city are scooting east.

There’s still a chance for showers and storms today with the higher risk for anything severe well east of Chicagoland. Highs reach the mid to upper 80s and winds will start to crank out of the west this afternoon.

Tonight will be pleasant with lows mainly in the low to mid 60s. Tomorrow looks delightful with ample sun and highs in the low 80s.

Then, the forecast starts to focus on the heat dome that has dominated the Southwest for weeks. There are signs it will be move north and reach our viewing area next week with several days of 90+ degrees on the way. This could start as early as Monday.

As for the weekend, there is a spotty thundershower risk Saturday with perhaps a slightly higher chance of a thundershower Sunday. No washouts.